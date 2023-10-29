Chugh reaffirms backward class nominee for CM's office in Telangana

Chandigarh , Oct 29: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is party incharge in Telangana, today reaffirmed his party's commitment to have a chief minister from backward class and said that the ruling KCR government has become nervous with it.
The BRS party, he said, has started showing signs of panic over it. "A party which never did anything for the welfare of backward classes, which has only protected and promoted family interests is losing its nerves as the election's draw closer", said Chugh.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always kept welfare of the backward classes uppermost in his mind. Be it the central welfare schemes or otherwise he has always protected the deprived section of the society.
As the KCR government has failed to on all fronts by promoting corruption and nepotism, it has lost vision to rule the state and it's time for the KCR government to pack up lock stock and barrel.