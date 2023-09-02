Chugh welcomes 'One Nation, One Election' initiative of Modi govt

Chandigarh, Sept 2: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today welcomed the move by the Modi government to constitute a high- level committee to chalk out a strategy for conducting simultaneous polls through the `one nation, one election’ concept.
Chugh said the new initiative of the Central government was an urgent requirement as the present system takes a heavy toll on resources and finances for organising elections separately.
Combining the assembly and parliamentary election would help to save time, money and official duty hours of the Election Commission and the bureaucracy.
He said all the opposition parties must join hands with the Modi government to evolve the new system of one election throughout the country simultaneously.
Chugh also welcomed the appointment of former President Ram Nath Kovind as head of the panel that would study the whole process to be undertaken.
He reaffirmed that the new concept will bring consistency and continuity in policies and programmes of the Central and state governments as these two would focus on developmental activities.