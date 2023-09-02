Chugh welcomes One Nation One Election initiative of Modi govt

New Delhi, Sep 2: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today welcomed the move by the Modi government to constitute a high- level committee to chalk out a strategy for conducting simultaneous polls through the ‘one nation, one election’ concept.
In a statement, he said that the new initiative of the Central government was an urgent requirement as the present system takes a heavy toll on resources and finances for organizing elections separately.
“Combining the assembly and parliamentary election would help to save time, money and official duty hours of the Election Commission and the bureaucracy,” he added.
He said all the opposition parties must join hands with the Modi government to evolve the new system of one election throughout the country simultaneously.
Chugh also welcomed the appointment of former President Ram Nath Kovind as head of the panel that would study the whole process to be undertaken.
He reaffirmed that the new concept will bring consistency and continuity in policies and programmes of the Central and state governments as these two would focus on developmental activities.
Meanwhile, in another statement, Chugh said that the so-called INDIA conclave is a fake get together party, which has no development agenda and only believes in aiming shots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “He said the group will soon collapse as there are more than a dozen PM candidates in it and their only target is to disturb the Modi government which has delivered number of welfare schemes for 140 crore Indians.
BJP leader said it is a fractured group, both, ideologically and politically. But they are all opportunists who are aiming at petty political gains. Chugh said the Modi government has earned laurels on international level as much as within the country for its visionary and progressive policies.” The entire opposition is rattled by it and is giving a panic reaction,” he said. He said the Mumbai meet is also an expression of panic in the opposition.