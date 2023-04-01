national

Chugh writes to Governor, ECI for action against AAP minister 

BJP National General Secretary and J&K Incharge, Tarun Chugh
Chandigarh,  April 1: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today lodged a formal complaint to the Punjab Governor and the  ECI  seeking action against  Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, who, he said, had been indulging in gross violation of model code of conduct in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency by pasting posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The posters do not carry the name of printer, nor do they mention who has issued them, he said.

He sought the Governor to sack the Minister and demanded the ECI to take disciplinary action against him. 

As the by-election is slated to take place on May 10 in the Lok Sabha constituency such illegal activities are meant to misguide the voters and  tantamount to unfair electoral practices for which a strict action is called for, he said. 

