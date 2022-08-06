national

CISC, vice-chiefs of army, navy, air force visit southern naval command, IAC Vikrant

Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade along with Vice Chiefs of Army and Air Force visited Southern Naval Command, in Kochi on Saturday. Vice Admiral SN Ghormad with Air Marshals Sandeep Singh, BR Krishna & Lt Gen BS Raju visited the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant as well.
Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade along with Vice Chiefs of Army and Air Force visited Southern Naval Command, in Kochi on Saturday. Vice Admiral SN Ghormad with Air Marshals Sandeep Singh, BR Krishna & Lt Gen BS Raju visited the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant as well. ANI
Press Trust of India

Kochi: The chief of integrated defence staff to the chairman of the chiefs of staff committee (CISC) Balabhadra Radha Krishna, along with the vice-chiefs of all three services, visited the southern naval command (SNC) and the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant, the navy said on Saturday.

The navy said CISC was accompanied by General B S Raju, the Vice-Chief of the Army Staff, Vice- Admiral S N Ghormade, the Vice-Chief of the Naval Staff, and Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, the Vice-Chief of the Air Staff, on August 5

"During their visit onboard IAC, they were briefed on the progress of activities related to commissioning of the ship. A walk around the compartments, along with readiness of activities, was presented," Navy said in a release.

It said a brief overview of various training facilities and infrastructure at the SNC was also provided along with a live demonstration of the water survival training facility at INS Garuda.

SNC chief M A Hampiholi interacted with the CISC and the service vice-chiefs during the visit.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Mohanlal, also a well-known actor, visited the IAC today along with Major Ravi, a director in Malayalam film industry.

"The actor was invited as he is a Lt Colonel and he interacted with the staff of IAC and the Cochin Shipyard," a defence source said.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com