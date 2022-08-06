CISC, vice-chiefs of army, navy, air force visit southern naval command, IAC Vikrant

"During their visit onboard IAC, they were briefed on the progress of activities related to commissioning of the ship. A walk around the compartments, along with readiness of activities, was presented," Navy said in a release.

It said a brief overview of various training facilities and infrastructure at the SNC was also provided along with a live demonstration of the water survival training facility at INS Garuda.

SNC chief M A Hampiholi interacted with the CISC and the service vice-chiefs during the visit.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Mohanlal, also a well-known actor, visited the IAC today along with Major Ravi, a director in Malayalam film industry.

"The actor was invited as he is a Lt Colonel and he interacted with the staff of IAC and the Cochin Shipyard," a defence source said.