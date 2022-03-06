'CISF should develop hybrid security model to train pvt security agencies'

Shah was speaking at the 53rd Raising Day celebrations of the CISF here.

"The work of private security agencies is rapidly increasing...we have brought out rules and regulations for their functioning. Can the CISF take the responsibility of training these private security agencies?" he asked.

"Can we prepare some model for say, a private manufacturing unit, that employs between 1,000 and 5,000 staff? We will have to enhance the efficiency of the private security agencies as the CISF alone cannot render the task of securing the industrial and manufacturing units of the country," he said. The home minister said he believes that it is part of the CISF's work to ensure that all the agencies involved in industrial security are as efficient as the force in securing the sector.