CISF to takeover security of Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu this week

The CISF will take over the security of Kot Bhalwal jail from the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF)-- another armed police force under the MHA-- which has been securing the establishment for years. This development comes as MHA issued an order to the CISF on On October 13 to take over the security of Kot Bhalwal jail from the CRPF. This would be the second prison of Jammu and Kashmir to be secured by the CISF--a paramilitary force with a current strength of nearly 1.75 lakh personnel.

On October 3, the CISF also formerly took over the security of Srinagar jail from the CRPF following an MHA order issued to the force on September 22 this year.

"Almost all procedures are done. The CISF will take over security of Kot Bhalwal jail from the CRPF within two-three days," CISF Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Shrikant Kishore told ANI.