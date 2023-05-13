'Citizen-centric governance not an option, but must for nation's development'

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that civil services are the backbone of governance and have played a fundamental role in the implementation of government policies in the country.

Addressing senior officers and other dignitaries at the release of the book 'Reflections on India's Public Policies', co-authored by 1984 batch officers of the Indian Administrative Service, Dhankhar noted that India's governance model with its focus on transparency, accountability, digitisation, innovation and entrepreneurship, is the envy of the world. "Empowerment and upliftment of vulnerable sections have been effected with successful schemes, ensuring that even the most marginalized citizens have access to essential services," he said.