Civil servants must train themselves for new, challenging assignment: Dr Jitendra

Addressing an event here, he referred to the last month’s decision for relaxation of family pension rules for missing central government employees, saying that the move will instil confidence among the employees working in extremist-infested and violence-prone areas.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said the new rule has done away with seven-year mandatory wait and, in all cases, where a government servant covered by NPS goes missing during service, the benefits of family pension will be immediately paid to the family of the missing government servant.