CJI Chandrachud visits SC cafeteria to enjoy coffee with colleagues, interact with bar members

File: ANI

New Delhi, Sep 13: After rising from a Constitution Bench hearing, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, along with fellow judges, on Wednesday visited a cafeteria on the Supreme Court premises to enjoy coffee and snacks.

The judges had coffee and interacted with the members of the bar.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by CJI Chandrachud and comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, PS Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra, heard the issue as to whether a person holding a driving licence for light motor vehicle (LMV) is legally entitled to drive a transport vehicle of light motor vehicle class, having unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kg.

