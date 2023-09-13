CJI Chandrachud visits SC cafeteria to enjoy coffee with colleagues, interact with bar members

The judges had coffee and interacted with the members of the bar.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by CJI Chandrachud and comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, PS Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra, heard the issue as to whether a person holding a driving licence for light motor vehicle (LMV) is legally entitled to drive a transport vehicle of light motor vehicle class, having unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kg.