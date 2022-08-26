CJI-designate promises year-round constitution bench, reforms in case listing, mentioning

In his address at the farewell function of Chief Justice N V Ramana organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Justice Lalit said he intends to make the listing of cases clear and transparent, a clear regime for mentioning urgent matters before respective benches, and one Constitution bench functioning throughout the year.

He said in the listing of matters before the Constitution benches and matters which are specially referred to as three-judge benches, “I have always believed that the role of the Supreme Court is to lay down law with clarity. The best way to do it is to have a larger bench so that issues get clarified immediately.