CJI foresees a rise in number of women in Judiciary

The Chief Justice said, “I assure the Lt Governor that to the best of my knowledge in five States including Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Orissa, the number of women judges at the induction- level is far greater than men.” Justice Lalit said, “To give one example, out of 180 judges in Rajasthan, there are 129 women judges at the induction level and the numbers are huge in Orissa and Jharkhand.”

He suggested that law colleges include the subject of ‘adjudication’ which would help young lawyers turn out of the institutions to nurture their talent. The subject of adjudication has been included in some of the national law universities, he said.

Justice Lalit released a souvenir on the occasion. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, an alumnus of the law college here, said the territorial administration was going ahead with its initiative to establish a law university near the law college near Periya Kalapet.

He made out a strong case for a Bench of the Madras High Court in Puducherry. Rangasamy said the Puducherry government was providing a monthly assistance of Rs 9,000 to young lawyers in their nascent stage of practice. He pleaded for the posting of judges in Madras High Court from out of the lawyers in Puducherry. Among those who spoke included the Judges of the Supreme Court V Ramasubramanian and M M Sundresh, and judge of Madras High Court T Raja.