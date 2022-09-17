CJI inaugurates 34 paperless courts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As part of the celebrations of 75th year of the Orissa High Court, Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday inaugurated 34 paperless courts in all 30 districts of Odisha.

The concept of paperless court has been successfully implemented in the Supreme Court and different high courts including in Odisha. However, Odisha is the first state in the country to launch paperless courts in all the districts.

The CJI has inaugurated the courts in a function organised at the Odisha Judicial Academy in Cuttack, in the presence of SC judges D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah and Odisha High Court's Chief Justice S. Muralidhar.

The CJI said technological advancement has become essential for the functioning of the judiciary. About the evolution of IT in Indian judiciary, he shared his experience of working as a young lawyer in the pre-IT period and the ease of work that technological advancement has ensured over the years.

He also highlighted the positive impacts of paperless courts on the environment, and said he was happy to know that the judicial officers in Odisha voluntarily came forward for the paperless courts.