CJI makes surprise late evening visit to new block, interacts with lawyers

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud visits Block D, Additional Building Complex (ABC), Supreme Court, to inspect the work in progress of the public canteen, in New Delhi on Tuesday. CJI also inspected the work progress of consultation rooms, and cubicles at Block E.
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud late on Tuesday visited the Additional Building Complex of the Supreme Court to inspect the work progress of public canteen, consultation rooms, cubicles, etc.

During his surprise visit at around 07:30 p.m., the CJI Chandrachud walked up to the Advocates Chamber Block and interacted with the advocates.

In the day, a five-judge constitution bench, headed by the CJI and comprising Justices S K Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant heard a clutch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

