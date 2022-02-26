CJI rues lack of basic judicial infra, stresses need of filling vacancies

New Delhi, Feb 26 : Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Saturday rued the lack of “basic minimum standards” of judicial infrastructure in the country and stressed the need of not only filling the existing vacancies but also raising the number of judges in high courts to efficiently deal with the intellectual property litigations.
The CJI was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘National Seminar on Adjudication of IPR Disputes in India' here organised by the Delhi High Court and attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and many judges from across the country.
"Judicial infrastructure needs to be improved. Unfortunately, we are not even meeting the basic minimum standards in this area. It has been my endeavour since assuming the office of Chief Justice of India, to put in place an institutional mechanism to coordinate and oversee the improvement of judicial infrastructure.