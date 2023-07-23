CJI urges people to be cautious against misuse of Artificial Intelligence

The Chief Justice of India was addressing the convocation ceremony of the 60th batch of students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras here. The CJI told the students that curbing the misuse of technology for harmful purposes would be a key challenge for them.

“Today I want to leave you with two questions that I hope you will ask yourselves. What are the values your technology represents and what are its affordances,” Justice Chandrachud said.