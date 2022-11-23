CJI's inclusion will ensure independence in appointment of Chief Election Commissioner: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said to ensure the independence of the poll panel, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) could be included in the consultative process for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

A five-judge, headed by Justice K.M. Joseph and comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and CT Ravikumar, is hearing a clutch of petitions seeking a collegium-like system for the appointment of Election Commissioners (ECs) and the CEC.

The top court said any ruling party likes to perpetuate itself in power and can appoint a 'Yes Man' to the post under the current system. "Now, what we want to do is concentrate on the consultative process for the appointment of CEC and the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the process would ensure the independence of the commission," it said.