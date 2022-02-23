CM, opposition spar over law and order situation in Kerala Assembly

Rubbishing the charges as "baseless", Vijayan, however, said Kerala is one among the states where the law and order situation is remarkably intact in the country and the state police is taking stringent measures against all sorts of atrocities and evil acts in the society.

If 1,677 murder cases were reported in the state during the five-year tenure of the previous UDF government, the number of such cases were 1,516 during the LDF government's period since May 25, 2016 to May 9, 2021, he explained