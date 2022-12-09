Collegium discussions can’t be put out in public domain through RTI, says SC

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said: “Only after the final resolution is drawn and signed by the members of the collegium, which is always after completing the due procedure and the process of discussion/deliberations and consultation, the same required to be published on the Supreme Court website as per resolution dated October 3, 2017.”

The bench dismissed a plea by activist Anjali Bharadwaj seeking a direction to disclose the details of a 2018 collegium meeting, in which the decisions were taken to elevate two high court chief justices to the apex court.