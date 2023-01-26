Colourful tableau of Culture Ministry at R-Day brings out theme of 'Nari Shakti'

New Delhi: Cultural extravaganza 'Vande Bharatam' programme of the Ministry of Culture remained one of the star attractions at the national Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday.

As many as 479 artists selected from a national level competition performed in front of the entire nation on the theme 'Nari Shakti'.

During the grand parade, the artistes, through their vibrant and energetic performance, enthralled the audiences and brought out India's diverse cultural and artistic heritage in the true spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

The music for the 'Vande Bharatam' was composed by Raja Bhavtharini and Aloknanda Das Gupta and the composition is infused with Hindustani, Carnatic and contemporary Jazz elements.