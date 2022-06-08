New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that the coming years will belong to those who have invested in healthcare and said he is proud of the work his government has done to strengthen the sector in the last eight years.

Modi made the comments while sharing details tweeted by a government portal on the highlights of his dispensation's measures in this core human development field.

It noted that around 3.26 crore people got free medical treatment under Ayushman Bharat, a health insurance scheme for the poor, six new AIIMS were operationalised, the world's "largest, fastest and first-ever digital" vaccination drive was launched to curb Covid and the number of medical colleges had risen by 55 per cent since 2014.