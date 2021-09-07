Committed to ensure clean air to all: Minister

During the launch event held at the ministry headquarters here on the occasion of ‘International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies’, Yadav also inaugurated a smog tower at AnandVihar, saying it was an experimental technology and its impact will be observed for two years.

“India is committed to ensure clean air and blue skies to all the people of the country, assuring them a healthy and productive life,” Yadav said during the event.

The minister said that in 2018, out of 132 cities, only six had particulate matter (PM) concentration less than the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, which increased to 11 cities in 2019 and 28 in 2020.

He said 86 cities have showed better air quality in 2019 in comparison to 2018, which increased to 104 cities in 2020.

“We must look into how policy intervention can help address the issue of air pollution. Air, water, earth are all public goods which can be saved with preventive policies.

“We are launching the PRANA portal and installing smog tower at AnandVihar in Delhi. This smog tower is an experiment to see if the technology can be used in the future and reduce pollution. We are committed to clean air for blue skies,” Yadav said.