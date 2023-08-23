Companies that powered India’s moon mission

New Delhi: On Wednesday evening, India’s moon lander successfully set its four legs softly and safely on the lunar soil as planned, and became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat.

As per media reports, some private sector companies have worked with ISRO for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The aerospace wing of L&T was responsible for supplying crucial components for the launch vehicle of Chandrayaan 3. It supplied critical booster segments, namely the head-end segment, middle segment and nozzle bucket flange, among other things, as per reports.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam supplied critical materials such as cobalt base alloys, nickel base alloys, titanium alloys and special steels for various components of the launch vehicle used in the lunar mission.