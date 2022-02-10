Complaint against Muslim outfit for rewarding Karnataka student chanting 'Allah hu Akbar'

"The group was doing the same thing to my other friends also. I questioned them why I should go back and entered the college premises. Some of them came near my ears and shouted 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans. They followed me and said that I must take out the burka but I stood my ground," she explained.



"I was not scared. I raised 'Allah hu Akbar' slogans without any fear. I am waiting for the court order and will abide by the decision," she said.



Muskaan explained that the college authorities have supported and protected her. "Every religion has freedom to follow their culture. We will follow our culture," she said.



Meanwhile, a three-judge bench is hearing the matter in Karnataka High Court.

