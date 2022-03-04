Complaints against CVC | 'Process for framing guidelines initiated'

New Delhi, Mar 4: The process for framing guidelines to handle complaints against Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and Vigilance Commissioner has been initiated, the Department of Personnel and Training has said in reply to an RTI query.
Presently, no guidelines to handle complaints of corruption and other misconduct against CVC and Vigilance Commissioner are in place, it said. "Process for framing guidelines to handle grievances/complaints against Chief Vigilance Commissioner/Vigilance Commissioner has been initiated by DoPT," the RTI reply said.