Concerted int’l efforts needed to counter threats like cyber attacks, info warfare: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday called for concerted efforts of the international community to counter “grave” emerging security threats such as cyber-attacks and information warfare.

Singh was addressing the officers of the Indian Armed Forces, Civil Services as well as those from friendly foreign countries during the 60th National Defence College (NDC) course convocation ceremony.

During the convocation ceremony, 80 officers from the 60th NDC Course (2020 batch) were awarded the prestigious MPhil degree from the University of Madras.

The Minister termed national security as the prime focus of the government and stressed that the full potential of the country can be tapped only when its interests are protected. Security is sine-qua-non for civilisation to flourish and prosper, he said.

Rajnath Singh threw light on the narrowing gap between internal and external security and said that new dimensions of threats were being added with changing times, that are difficult to classify. He asserted that terrorism, which generally falls into internal security, is now classified in the category of external security, as training, funding and arms support of such organisations was being carried out from outside the country.