Confident that telcos will participate with enthusiasm in 5G auctions: Communications Minister

New Delhi: As the countdown to the 5G era begins, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday exuded confidence that telecom players will participate with enthusiasm in the upcoming spectrum auction and make it a success.

Vaishnaw told PTI that this is the right time for the country to move forward on 5G, adding that Indian telcos are keen on starting this new journey.

"I am confident that telecom players will participate with enthusiasm in 5G auction and make it a success," the minister said.

With TRAI substantially reducing the base price of spectrum and given the decision on spectrum usage charges (SUC), the "overall financial burden on the telcos will be less, going forward", he noted.