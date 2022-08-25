'Cong chief election likely to be delayed by few weeks'

New Delhi: The election of the Congress president that was to end till September 20 is likely to be delayed by a few weeks with the party focused on the 'Bharat JodoYatra' and some state units not completing formalities, sources said on Thursday.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election.

The Congress had announced in October last year that the election of the new party president will be held between August 21 and September 20 this year.

The CWC had decided that elections for block committees and one member each of Pradesh Congress Committees will be held from April 16 to May 31, district committee chiefs will be elected between June 1 and July 20, PCC chiefs and AICC members between July 21 and August 20, and AICC president between August 21 and September 20.