Cong Govts underplayed Bose’s contribution, legacy: Dr Jitendra Singh

He was speaking after inaugurating a digital exhibition on the life and contribution of NetajiSubhash Chandra Bose at the North Block here.

The minister said the event was an occasion to seek to restore the deserved glory of unsung heroes and undo the injustice done to them by history for whatever reason.

Singh said the nation owes it to Prime Minister NarendraModi for reviving and reminding people of the contribution of unsung heroes and freedom fighters including NetajiSubhash Chandra Bose, Baba SahebAmbedakar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Sardar Patel. He said their sacrifices and achievements were always “downplayed” by successive Congress governments for political and dynastic considerations.

He also mentioned the call given by Modi from the ramparts of red fort on Independence Day when he had reminded people of the significance of the 75th year of independence, describing it as “AmritMahotsav”, and also advised them to prepare the roadmap for the next 25 years when Independent India turns 100.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said the next 25 years of journey of ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ will definitely establish India as a Vishwaguru and, therefore, there is need for the young generation to take a pledge to rededicate themselves in the service of the nation, an official statement said.

The minister reiterated that the celebrations which will continue till 15 August, 2023 will have five pillars -- freedom struggle, ideas at 75, achievements at 75, actions at 75 and resolves at 75.