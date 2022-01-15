Cong releases 1st list of 86 candidates for Punjab polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 86 candidates for the February 14 Assembly elections in Punjab, fielding Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Chamkaur Sahib and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East.
The party has also fielded Punjab Deputy Chief Ministers -- Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak and Om Prakash Soni from Amritsar Central, the seats they already represent.
The party has denied tickets to four sitting legislators, including the one who returned to the party six days after joining the BJP.
They are Harjot Kamal from Moga, Balwinder Singh Laddi from Sri Hargobindpur Sahib, Nathu Ram from Balluana and Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Ajaib Singh Bhatti from Malout.