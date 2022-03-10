Cong staring at losing national relevance after another disappointing show

New Delhi: As the Congress' political imprint in the country shrunk to its lowest with a dismal showing in five states, the opposition party appeared to be staring at a loss of national relevance, especially with the growth of regional challengers like Aam Aadmi Party.

A dominant force in the country's politics for decades, the grand old party's free fall continued as it lost Punjab to AAP and finished with just two seats out of 403 in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. The party also lost in Uttarakhand and Manipur.