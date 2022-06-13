Cong takes to streets across India opposing questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED

The opposition party alleged that some of its leaders were manhandled by the police and hit out at the government for “not allowing”’ peaceful protests.

Prominent among those detained in the national capital were Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Randeep Surjewala, K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh and many others.

Top Congress leaders accused the BJP government of misusing probe agencies to target opposition leaders and said the country is watching everything.

The party claimed it was starting Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Satyagraha’, peaceful resistance, again with the march against the Modi government and vowed not to bow down.