Cong takes to streets across India opposing questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED

New Delhi: Congress leaders and workers took to the streets on Monday in Delhi and various state capitals as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED here for questioning in the National Herald case, with the opposition party accusing the Modi government of “trampling on democracy’’.
Hundreds were detained for violating prohibitory orders in the national capital, where several top leaders had converged, and other cities as they tried to march to ED offices despite heavy barricading by the police and protested against the agency’s summons to the former Congress chief.
The opposition party alleged that some of its leaders were manhandled by the police and hit out at the government for “not allowing”’ peaceful protests.
Prominent among those detained in the national capital were Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Randeep Surjewala, K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh and many others.
Top Congress leaders accused the BJP government of misusing probe agencies to target opposition leaders and said the country is watching everything.
The party claimed it was starting Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Satyagraha’, peaceful resistance, again with the march against the Modi government and vowed not to bow down.
The BJP hit back at the opposition party, alleging that the show of strength by the Congress is aimed at putting pressure on the ED and its leaders were celebrating corruption.
Targeting the Centre over the recent incidents of violence, Gehlot alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “too arrogant” and did not care about the people of the country and had successfully been able to divide people into religious lines.