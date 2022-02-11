Cong, TMC, NC walk out of LS over Adityanath’s remarks

Speaker Om Birla said the matter would be taken up after the Question Hour ends and asked the protesting members to go back to their respective seats.

Soon after, the members from TMC, Congress, Kerala Congress, National Conference, DMK and SP walked out of the House.

During the protest, TMC MP Saugata Roy called Adityanath “Jogi”, while BSP leader Kunwar Danish Ali said, “I seek apology from all of you that my chief minister is Ajay Bisht.”