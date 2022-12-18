Cong to hold meet on Dec 23 to prepare for ‘haath jodo’ campaign

New Delhi: The Congress has called a meeting of all its general secretaries, state in-charges, state chiefs and Legislative party leaders on December 23 to prepare for the ‘haath jodo abhiyaan’ and the plenary session of the party slated to be held in February.

The party’s ‘haath jodo’ programme will start on January 26 for the next two months and the plenary session will be held in Raipur in February.