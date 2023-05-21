Congress always neglected OBC community: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: Accusing the Congress party of "neglecting" the OBC community, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the pain of the poor and has consistently worked for their welfare.

Shah further stated that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that gave the country its first OBC Prime Minister.

"Congress has always neglected the OBC community. It is the BJP that is working for them. Congress ruled the country for 56 years but did not develop them (OBC community), but PM Modi worked for them in the past nine years," Shah said while addressing the national convention of 'Modi Samaj' organised here in Ahmedabad.

"PM Modi has developed a strong organization in Gujarat after working very hard for 25-30 years. After serving as the CM of the state, he is also running the country as the PM and making everyone proud," he added.

"The party has given many OBC CMs to the country as well. As many as 27 ministers of the OBC community are there in the Union Cabinet. It also gave constitutional recognition to the OBC Commission. Earlier there was no reservation in Kendriya Vidyalaya. Navodaya Vidyalaya, and NEET exams, but the BJP government provided it. We also created a venture capital fund for OBC entrepreneurs," he said.

The Union Minister said that the Prime Minister understands the pain of the poor and has launched various schemes in the past nine years to help them.

"PM Modi has taken several steps for the poor. He himself comes from a poor family so he understands the pain of the poor. In nine years, he has given cylinders to 13 crore people, built toilets in 10 crore houses, provided houses to 3 crore people, over 3 crore people were given and around 70 crore people were provided free health care upto Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat and are also providing 5 kg of free ration to as many as 80 crore people," he said.