Congress called Ambedkar 'dagaabaaz', PM retorts to 'poisonous snake'

Throughout, Congress had abused Ambedkar and humiliated him time and again. Whoever is poor and working for the nation will be insulted by the Congress. "In the last elections, first they said 'chowkidar chor hai', later they said 'Modi chor hai', and afterwards they said 'OBC chor hai'. During Karnataka elections they are calling Lingayat brothers and sisters as chor (thieves)," he alleged.



"Whoever you have humiliated have given befitting answers and Congress was nowhere to be seen. Great personalities are victims of the Congress. They targetted Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar and by targeting me, they have brought me in their league. You (Congress) be busy with hurling abuses, I will focus on serving people," PM Modi stated.



He made a pledge to depute the whole of New Delhi for Karnataka's welfare and make it a number one state in the country. "I want a majority government here. I repeat the full majority. A double engine government is needed for development, infrastructure, and FDI. Karnataka should not become the Congress' ATM but emerge as the country's growth engine," he underlined.