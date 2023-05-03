Congress defames country worldwide: PM Modi

Addressing a massive public rally in Mulki near Moodabidri town in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, PM Modi said, "A few years ago in Rajasthan, 50 people were killed in an incident of bomb explosion. You imagine the big conspiracy against the nation. But, the Congress government and the police let the culprits out of prison. No punishment was given.

"Appeasement is the only identity of the Congress party. You want to let them rule this state? Let Karnataka be destroyed? Whichever state wants progress and prosperity they will put the Congress party out first. If peace is there in society, Congress can't be at peace. If the country is progressing, Congress can't tolerate it.