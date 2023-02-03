Congress forms committees for party's 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh

Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal has been appointed the chairman of the Organising Committee, while General Secretary Tariq Anwar has been appointed as its convenor. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are the special invitees to the committee. The members of the committee include all Steering Committee members.

The party also constituted a Reception Committee headed by Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam, with Baghel as its co-Chairman. All ministers and MLAs of the Congress have been included in the 112-member Reception Committee for the plenary session.