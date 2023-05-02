Congress has history of appeasement of terror, terrorists: PM Modi

Chitradurga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lambasted Congress over the issue of security and said that the party has had a "history of appeasement of terrorists".

The Prime Minister said that unlike Congress which had left Karnataka "at the mercy of terrorists" the Bharatiya Janata Party has "broken the back" of terror and appeasement.

The PM was addressing an election campaign rally in Chitradurga in the run-up to the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Referring to the 2008 Batla House encounter in which two terrorists were gunned down by a police team in their rented address in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, the Prime Minister took an apparent jibe at the then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and said that she had "teary eyes" after hearing about the death of the terrorists.

"Congress has a history of appeasement of terror and terrorists. When the Batla House encounter took place in Delhi, then the biggest leader of Congress had teary eyes after getting the news of the terrorists' killings. When surgical strike and air strike happened, Congress questioned the capability of the forces of the country.