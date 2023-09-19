Congress has never been serious about women's reservation: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that either the Congress let "legislations lapse" or their "friendly" parties prevented the Women's Reservation Bill from being tabled in the Parliament.

"...what is more shameful is that except tokenism, the Congress has never been serious about women's reservation. Either they let legislation lapse or their friendly parties prevented the Bill from being tabled. Their double standards will never be hidden, whatever stunts they try to take credit," the Union Home Minister said in a tweet on 'X'.