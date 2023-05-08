‘Congress inflating balloons of lies, but won't get any benefit’

Addressing a rally here in Shivamogga, PM Modi said, "Congress is so scared ahead of the polls that they are forced to bring people for campaigning so that they can put off the whole blame on each other. Congress has created an ecosystem to peddle its lies. These blatant lies have no truth at the ground level. But, the people know about the truth of the party. So, irrespective of how large a balloon they create, there won't be any benefit". The Prime Minister also said that the party had started the roadshow earlier than scheduled because of the NEET exam on Sunday.

"We conducted the roadshow early as there was a NEET exam today. No political party dares to conduct or address any rally or public meeting so early. I received a lot of love today from the public of Bengaluru," PM Modi said.