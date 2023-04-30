Congress is ‘scrap’ engine party, can’t ensure development: PM Modi

He said they should have discussed about development, instead, they are discussing about snake and its poison.

“I am not sad about it. The snake rests with all the grace on the neck of Lord Shiva. (Hindu god). For me, I have found Lord Shiva in the people of this country,” he said.

“I am happy to remain as a snake on your (people) neck. You are like Shiva to me. To keep the leaders who talk about it at bay, please bless me on May 10,” he appealed to people, indirectly referring to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s jibe of the poisonous snake at him.