Congress launches 'hath se hath jodo' campaign

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday launched nationwide 'Hath se Hath Jodo' campaign, under which it plans to reach out to people and make them aware about the "failures" of the Modi government.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress posted: "As we celebrate the biggest festival of democracy today, we announce the launch of the #HaathSeHaathJodo campaign. After the immense love received for #BharatJodoYatra, we are sure that the Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign will also win everybody's hearts."

The party workers will deliver a letter written by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a "charge sheet" against the Central government to each household.