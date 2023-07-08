Congress means loot shop, a market of lies: PM Modi

Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot government and said that the meaning of Congress is "A shop for looting and a market of lies".

In an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi's "Mohabbat ki Dukan" campaign, Prime Minister Modi said that the Congress is nothing but a shop for looting and a market of lies. In a scathing attack on Gehlot Government, PM Modi, while addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner said, "Congress ka matlab hai loot ki dukan, jhooth ka bazaar'...Farmers of Rajasthan have suffered the most due to the Congress government...Ever since the Congress government came to power in Rajasthan, what did they do? For four years, the entire Congress party and the government have been fighting among themselves. Everyone is pulling each other's legs."

PM Modi said that the centre sends schemes from Delhi to Rajasthan but in Jaipur the Congress claws at them.

"We send schemes from Delhi to Rajasthan but in Jaipur the Congress claws at them. Congress has nothing to do with Rajasthan's problems and your problems," PM Modi slammed Congress.

"The Congress government is also troubled by the BJP's plan to provide benefits to every household. Congress has only done harm to the state in the past years," the PM added.