Congress newly constituted CWC meeting to be held on Sep 16 in Telangana

Congress will also hold a public meeting to launch the five guarantees for the state and to release a chargesheet against the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the state on September 17.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, “As approved by the Congress President, the first meeting of the newly constituted CWC will be held on 16 September in Hyderabad.”