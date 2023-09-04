Congress newly constituted CWC meeting to be held on Sep 16 in Telangana

New Delhi, Sep 4: Eyeing on Telangana’s Assembly polls scheduled later this year, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will convene the first meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC), party’s highest decision making body, in Telangana’s Hyderabad.
Congress will also hold a public meeting to launch the five guarantees for the state and to release a chargesheet against the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the state on September 17.
Addressing a press conference here, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, “As approved by the Congress President, the first meeting of the newly constituted CWC will be held on 16 September in Hyderabad.”
He said that there will be an extended meeting of the CWC on September 17, which will be attended by all the CWC Members, PCC Presidents and the CLP Leaders.
“In the evening there shall be a massive public rally nearby Hyderabad, where the party shall launch the five guarantees for the upcoming assembly elections of Telangana. Congress President Kharge, Chairperson-CPP Sonia Gandhi, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders of the party shall attend this massive Public Rally,” Venugopal said.
He also said that after the public meeting, the Congress President shall flag off the cavalcade of CWC Members, PCC Presidents and CLP Leaders who shall visit each of the 119 assembly constituencies of Telangana, for a night stay on September 17 and participate in the party programs on September 18 in the respective assembly segments allotted to each of them.
He said that the CWC Members, PCC Presidents and CLP Leaders shall interact with local leaders or workers and stay in the house of any Congress worker on the Sunday night.
Venugopal said that on September 18, the CWC Members, PCC Presidents and CLP leaders shall attend the scheduled programs in their respective assigned assemblies in morning in a workers meeting and then participate in door to door distribution of five guarantees and chargesheet against the BRS government.
He said that on September 18 the party will have a community lunch with influencers and in evening Bharat Jodo March to Mahatma Gandhi or Ambedkar or Komaram Bheem statue.
Venugopal also said that last year September 7 was a great day for Congress as Rahul Gandhi undertook Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the longest padyatra ever in political history of India.
“For 136 days the yatra covered 4,000 km in 12 states and 2 union Territories, 75 districts, 76 Lok Sabha constituencies were touched. Rahul Gandhi exchanged views with crore of people in hundreds of group interactions, 275 planned walking meeting and hundreds of small meetings. The yatra discussed several issues inflation, unemployment, China issue,” he said.