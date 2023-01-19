Congress opposes Centre’s new IT rules draft, dubs it ‘censorship’

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday opposed the new IT rules draft and accused the Centre of muzzling the Internet and Censoring Online Content through PIB calling it the Narendra Modi government’s definition of “Fact Checking”.

Addressing a press conference here, the party’s Media department Chairman Pawan Khera said, “Bulldozing the Press is not new for the Modi government. The popular term “Godi Media’ is now ingrained in the psyche of most Indians, and now this Government wants to make it ‘Godi Social Media’!”

The Congress alleged that the Fact Checking Unit (FCU) of the PIB has remained a habitual offender in converting “Truth” to “Fakery”, to save Modi government’s image.

This, the Congress leader said, “essentially means that PIB’s Fact Checking Unit has become a judge in taking down content which might not suit Modi government’s image. Even the Editors Guild of India, on Wednesday, released a statement showing ‘deep concern’ about this sly insertion in the Rules. Objecting to the words, ‘in respect of any business of the Central Government’, they said that ‘this will stifle legitimate criticism of the government and will have an adverse impact on the ability of the press to hold the government accountable’ “.