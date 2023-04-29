Congress owns corruption, BJP owns Amrit Kaal: PM Modi

While addressing a public meeting in Belagavi, PM Narendra Modi said, "Congress owns corruption and BJP owns 'Amrit Kaal'. Congress party is all about nepotism and corruption, and BJP is all about development".

"When the very foundations and ideas of a party are 'Parivarvaad' when the dependency of a Party lies in the corrupt Ecosystem, it cannot deliver results on the ground. It cannot work for the welfare of the people," he added.