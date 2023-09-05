Congress Parliamentary Group meets to discuss issues for parliament’s special session

According to party sources, during the meeting several issues will be discussed including the government's plan to bring a bill in the parliament to replace India with Bharat, one nation, one election, for which an eight member panel has been formed under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind and issue of Manipur besides other important issue.

The source said that the leaders are also likely to discuss the Women's Reservation Bill during the meeting.

However, senior leaders remained tightlipped over the issues being taken up in the meeting.