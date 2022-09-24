CONGRESS PRESIDENT POLL | Shashi Tharoor likely to file nomination form on September 30

New Delhi: A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced his candidature for the Congress president’s post, nomination forms for party leader Shashi Tharoor were on Saturday collected from the party headquarters here with sources saying he is likely to file his papers on September 30.

Tharoor’s close aide Aalim Javeri took the forms on his behalf from the office of the party’s central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on the first day of the start of the nomination process, all but confirming an electoral face-off for the top party post with Gehlot.

The nomination form is likely to be filed by Tharoor on the last day of the nomination process on September 30 as the idea is to collect nomination-endorsing signatures from across the country, sources told PTI.