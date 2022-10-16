Congress prez poll: No animosity with Kharge, says Tharoor

Guwahati, Oct 16: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is contesting for the post of party president -- election for which is scheduled to be held on October 17, on Saturday said there was no animosity with veteran party colleague Mallikarjun Kharge against whom he is pitted for the top party post.

"Kharge sir is my leader too. We are not enemies. I am fighting to bring change in the Congress party," he said here while interacting with the mediapersons.